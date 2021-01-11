Tri Star Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after acquiring an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.37. 2,298,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,372. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

