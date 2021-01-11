Tri Star Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.68. 699,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75.

