Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,450 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,692,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 561.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 331,825 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.