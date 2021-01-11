Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.03.

NYSE:TREX opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $92.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trex by 4,277.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 283,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

