Tratin (TRAT) Trading Up 219.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Tratin has a market cap of $111.39 million and $3.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, Tratin has traded up 219.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tratin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00324585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.39 or 0.03711293 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

Tratin (TRAT) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io . Tratin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tratin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tratin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.