TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNW. CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock opened at C$23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.79. The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.01. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

