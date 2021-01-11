TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $66.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $95,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.