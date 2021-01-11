TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

