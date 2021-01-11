TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TP ICAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TULLF remained flat at $$3.35 during midday trading on Monday. TP ICAP has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

