ThoreNext (THX) Price Hits $0.31

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 42.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $3,680.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

