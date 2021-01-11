THORChain (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.24 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $203.58 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

