Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to C$124.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$102.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.64. The firm has a market cap of C$50.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$75.91 and a 52-week high of C$115.66.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total transaction of C$50,775.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at C$108,771.59.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

