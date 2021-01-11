Thisoption (TONS) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $564,954.90 and approximately $2.39 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00110076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00261101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.18 or 0.85652777 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

