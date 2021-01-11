TheStreet Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after buying an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

