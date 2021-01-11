Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE:THR opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.98 million, a P/E ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

