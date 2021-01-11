The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.