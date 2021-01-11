The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after purchasing an additional 393,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

