The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.23 on Monday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

