The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

