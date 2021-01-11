The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.