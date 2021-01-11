The Sandbox 1-Day Volume Tops $6.83 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $23.96 million and $6.83 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002588 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.