The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.43.

PGR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,018 shares of company stock worth $6,310,828. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

