The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,059 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.79. 244,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,840. The stock has a market cap of $341.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.