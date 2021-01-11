The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The ODP has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The ODP by 70.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The ODP during the third quarter worth about $37,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The ODP by 64.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 642,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The ODP by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 615,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The ODP by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 453,094 shares in the last quarter.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

