The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.28.

NYSE MOS opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 200,623.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 431,908 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

