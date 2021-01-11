The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $3,634,736.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $3,634,736.00.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $697.44 million, a P/E ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

