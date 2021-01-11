The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.19 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,137,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after buying an additional 103,715 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $10,268,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.