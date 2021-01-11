The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.40.

NYSE AIRC opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $41.00.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

