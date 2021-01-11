The Goldman Sachs Group Increases SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $61.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAIL. BidaskClub cut SailPoint Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of SAIL opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,439.86 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,519 shares of company stock worth $3,953,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

