The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €82.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.03 ($83.57).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €70.49 ($82.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.69. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

