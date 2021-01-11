The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €139.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.42 ($108.73).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €90.10 ($106.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.15 and a 200-day moving average of €73.75. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

