The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of GUT stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
