The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

