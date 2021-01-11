The Force Protocol Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

