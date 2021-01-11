The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $64.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.20. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

