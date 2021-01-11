The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $955.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after buying an additional 479,977 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

