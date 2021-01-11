The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Insider Sells £10,847,952.45 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

LON:BKG traded down GBX 86 ($1.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,651 ($60.77). The company had a trading volume of 178,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,616.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,456.83. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

