The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.66.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $44.80 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.