The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,048 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 410,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Bancorp by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $15.31 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

