The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.39 million, a PE ratio of -359.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

