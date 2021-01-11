The AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.47

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 157461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of The AES by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

