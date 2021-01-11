Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Textron reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Textron by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.