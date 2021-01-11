Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ternium has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 92.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.