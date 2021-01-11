Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

THC stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

