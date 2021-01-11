Tenaris’ (TS) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. 52,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,620. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Tenaris by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

