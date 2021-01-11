TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. TEMCO has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00024108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00115127 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00291979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00068611 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,883.59 or 0.84726451 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.