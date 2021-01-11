TELUS (NYSE:TU) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TELUS’ margins remain strained with high infrastructure investments as cable TV operators migrate from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to voice-over-Internet Protocol. Efforts to offset capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand for its legacy voice and data services, with customers switching to low-priced alternatives amid coronavirus-induced adversities. An intensifying competitive environment arising from small regional carriers like MTS in Manitoba and SaskTel in Saskatchewan raise concerns. A debt-laden balance sheet is further denting its profitability. However, TELUS has launched 5G networks in various places across Canada and is likely to benefit from increased penetration of wireline fiber-optic networks.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

