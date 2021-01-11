Telsey Advisory Group Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $27.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

