Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $30.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of TLS stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $33.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.