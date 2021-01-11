Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $441.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $382.00 to $441.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFX. BidaskClub upgraded Teleflex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.00.

NYSE TFX opened at $413.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

