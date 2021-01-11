Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NYSE:TECK opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 161.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 560,339 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

